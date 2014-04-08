Quickblade Spring Training from Quickblade Paddles on Vimeo.

Training with Terrell and Cain

“Sometimes I wonder who’s older, me or him,” Jay Wild says while training with Larry Cain, 1984 Olympic canoe gold medalist. Cain is over 50 and still paddles like a beast. Him and training buddy Jim Terrell, 47, get their kicks with all kinds of strange and horrific exercises aimed at making them faster on their standup boards. Watch this video by Chris Aguilar to get amped for your next training session. Or just to see what’s possible in your 40’s, 50’s and beyond.

Click here for training tips.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!