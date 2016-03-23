Traversing the world in a Model T





The Ford Model T is undoubtedly the original adventuremobile. Put on the production line in 1908, it was the first automobile built specifically for the middle class.

Henry Ford’s mass-produced assembly lines were originally utilized to build the Model T. Over 16.5 million sold worldwide, and the Model T was named the most influential car of the 20th century. It allowed people to get out and adventure on their own, and it set the wheels in motion for the entire auto industry as we know it.

Today, you won’t find many Model Ts on the road. But one couple has been driving their cherished antique around the world in a campaign to raise money for orphaned children. Dutch couple Dirk and Trudy Regter have been on their expedition since 2012 and have already driven across Europe and Africa as well as North and South America.

The Model T has held up surprisingly well and tackles offroad conditions with unexpected ease. The couple aims to travel a total of 80,000 miles while raising money for the SOS Children’s Villages International.

In 2014, while traveling back to Europe, the Model T was hit by a truck in Belgium. Thankfully, both Dirk and Trudy sustained only minor injuries, but the Model T suffered extensive damage. Remaining exuberant and focused on the total journey, the Regters hope to get back on the road this year to cross Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

You can find out more about their project and help them get back on the road over at tfordworldtour.org.

