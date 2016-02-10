Watch Travis Pastrana land first ‘Aussie Roll’ on bike

Travis Pastrana and the Nitro Circus crew are no strangers to making the headlines. Whether it’s a member of the team becoming the first person to land a motorcycle backflip as a paraplegic or accidentally injuring spectators at a show in Scotland, they know how to grab attention.

So it probably comes as no surprise that, on a morning where he woke up sick and tired, Pastrana decided to become the first person ever to land a trick known as the “Aussie Roll” on a mountain bike.

In a video shared Sunday to his Facebook page, Pastrana describes his decision to wake up after a successful Nitro Circus show in London and attempt the trick that he had been practicing for three years (he describes it as a “double-cork 1080” though it’s perhaps better described as a double-backflip 360).

“Epic start to the day,” Pastrana wrote in the video description. “Landed a double quark 1080 (Ausie-roll – double back flip 360 – whatever you want to call it) on a bet with Dusty Wygle. We finished one of the all time craziest shows in the history of Nitro Circus live last night in front of a sold-out show in London’s O2 arena.

“Woke up this morning tired, sick and beat up,” he continued. “And decided today was going to be the day to land a trick I’ve been working on for 3 years. Dusty had been working on it equally as long and agreed to give it a go too.

“But not wanting to leave anyone out, we woke up half the Nitro crew and got the venue early today to have a huck-it session.. Putting on a show in front of tens of thousands of people is an amazing feeling.. But sessions like this mornings practice with just your friends are what we live for.”

Pastrana’s latest feat had action sports stars taking to Twitter to show their love for him:

