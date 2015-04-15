Travis Pastrana flops in latest double-backflip attempt





Travis Pastrana, once described as the Evel Knievel of his generation, was the first to complete a double backflip in a moto competition, doing so at X Games in August 2006. His latest shot at a double backflip—his first attempt in four years and done side by side with Josh Sheehan—didn’t go quite as well.

The double-double stunt by Pastrana and Sheehan was attempted last weekend in Gold Coast, Australia, during a Nitro Circus event:

Sheehan pulled it off perfectly, but Pastrana over-rotated and missed the landing badly. Fortunately the landing ramp was padded and Pastrana bounced back up after landing on his back and getting tossed forward.

“I wanted to go side by side with [Sheehan] to kind of give him a sendoff before he goes and does the triple just to say I’m with you, the whole crew is with you,” Pastrana said. “That double is still scary as all hell. So more power to you going for three, bud.”

Later this month, Sheehan will be attempting to become the first moto rider to land a triple backflip. Yes, more power to you, bud.

