The warm days of summer are swiftly approaching, and summertime means several things. It means long days at the beach and nights spent under the stars, racing to the ice cream truck and eating watermelon on the curb, backyard BBQ’s and family camping trips… and (unfortunately for us coastal dwellers) it also means that it’s stingray season.

How to Prevent (and Properly Treat) Bee and Wasp Stings

Here’s a guide to help keep you safe in the shallow, warm water this spring and summer.