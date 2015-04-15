Treating Soreness: Paddle Healthy





Paddle Healthy: Treating Soreness

Last week in Paddle Healthy we looked at preventing soreness with some simple solutions. But sometimes, you don’t anticipate a big workout and the soreness that comes along with it. So, now, we’re taking you through some easy fixes for treating soreness. As with any health tips here on SUPthemag.com, we suggest you consult your physician before making any drastic changes to your lifestyle.

Compress…Again

As mentioned in last week’s Paddle Healthy article, compression clothing can help in preventing soreness. But, research also shows that wearing compression clothing during and after workouts can help in treating muscle soreness and enhancing recovery. Other benefits of donning compression clothing include increasing circulation and improving athletic performance.

Soak in Salt

Epsom salt has been used to treat sore muscles for ages. Soaking in a warm bath with Epsom salt works because one of its major components is magnesium (see last week’s Paddle Healthy for more info), a mineral vital to our health for its large role in everything from muscle control to energy production, even flushing toxins from the body. Because of its high magnesium content, Epsom salt has slight anti-inflammatory effects and is easily absorbed through the skin. Pour a cup into your next warm bath, kick back and relax.

Keep Your Muscles Moving

It’s common for people experiencing soreness to take a day off. That’s not the best idea researchers say. Instead, opt for a light workout just to get your blood flowing, as circulation helps relieve muscle soreness, makes tissues more elastic, and speeds up recovery. Moving while sore also helps stretch muscles that are contracting and tightening up.

Consume Some Caffeine

Moderation is key with everything, including this tip to consume caffeine. While caffeine can enhance performance, studies also prove that sustained consumption of caffeine in the days following a strenuous workout reduces the perception of soreness. Caffeine is derived from coffee, tea, cacao, and can be found in tablet form as well. Although you may be quick to grab a cup of coffee, some studies report that using a supplement might be your best bet.

Munch Some Ginger

We’re not talking about ginger snap cookies, we want you to grab the good stuff—ginger root—which may look a little funky, but packs some serious benefits. Recent reports show that both raw and heat-treated ginger reduces muscular pain and soreness by close to 25 percent. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, which may be the reason it’s effective in relieving muscle pain and soreness, but it also helps with nausea, upset stomach and loss of appetite. Slice the root thin and throw it in some hot water for a tasty cup of tea.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

