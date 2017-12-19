Trick SUP Surfing Session with Zane Schweitzer

It’s no secret that Maui’s Zane Schweitzer is one of the most talented SUP surfers on earth. But while we are used to seeing him shredding powerful waves at places like Sunset Beach, he can have just as much fun in one-footers. Check out this light-hearted edit of InZane showing off his superior board control skills while doing backflips, headstands, 360s and much more.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

