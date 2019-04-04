



With the long, cold and dreary winter months finally behind us, you may be dreaming of a warm tropical destination where you can leave your worries behind and focus on your true love: standup paddling. Although a SUP getaway is meant to be relaxing, it often turns into a headache after hours of researching locations, dates, accommodations, flights, and local SUP shops/rentals.

While planning a self-tailored trip and itinerary comes with its own rewards, it’s a lot easier to let someone else do the heavy lifting for you. We’ve rounded up three SUP retreats that have every detail planned out from start to finish—all that’s left for you to do is show up and start paddling.

Dates: May 7-11 & 14-18, 2019

At the SUP N Surf Retreat, they’re all about maximizing your potential through surfing uncrowded waves. Located in tropical Punta Mita, Mexico, the retreat is hosted by experienced SUP athletes/coaches Sean Poynter, Ian Cairns, Fernando Stalla, and Felipe Hernandez.

Located directly on the beach, the all-inclusive Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa features a full service spa, beachfront pool, mini zoo, four restaurants, seven full bars, luxurious rooms, and convenient access to a variety of waves suitable for paddlers of every skill level. A typical day starts with an à la carte breakfast, a long morning surf session, lunch/free time, video review and coaching, an afternoon boat session, dinner, and an optional evening activity to end the day.

When you’re taking a break from surfing empty waves, grab a mask to snorkel or simply relax on the beach and enjoy Mexico’s natural beauty. Regardless of how you choose to spend your time, the SUP N Surf Retreat is bound to be the trip of a lifetime.

Dates: Oct 27 – Nov 1, 2019

ONBOARDSUP Yoga Retreat is a week-long trip that combines paddling, adventure, and yoga into one truly unique SUP experience. Trips launch from Loreto, a small fishing town located on the Baja peninsula in Mexico, about 600 miles south of San Diego. Each day is spent paddling and exploring the beautiful Sea of Cortez, while nights are spent enjoying fresh meals and camping under a blanket of stars.

While some standup paddling experience is recommended, yogis of all experience levels are welcome and will receive expert instruction from Leigh Claxton, an outdoor adventure guide with over 17 years in the industry. Before heading out, all participants will receive a thorough packing list so they’ll know exactly what to pack and expect on their weeklong SUP adventure.

Multiple 2019 Dates Available

Small groups, focused attention, and individualized instruction are just a few of the perks Nosara Paddlesurf has to offer. As the name suggests, the camp is located in Nosara, Costa Rica, a village located on the Nicoya Peninsula and best known for its yoga centers and uncrowded surf breaks.

Once you book your flight the rest is taken care of—airport pickup, locally sourced homemade meals, tropical lodging, and daily SUP surf coaching. SUP coaching isn’t exclusive to just the water—video feedback, movement training, individualized attention, and theory lessons are combined to help take your SUP surfing to the next level. At the conclusion of the week, you’ll leave with improved skills, photo documentation of your time, and most importantly, a smile.

