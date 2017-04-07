Tropical fish square off in comical dispute captured in video

Two tropical fish put on an amusing show at the Seaside Tropical Fish store where a blue-spotted jawfish and a diamond watchman goby squared off in a good ol’ fashion sand-spitting contest.

It seems evident that the tropical fish were in some sort of territorial dispute, or maybe the goby was simply teasing the jawfish. Whatever the reason, the behavior is something Dawn Dababneh of Westminster, California, has never seen in 20 years as an aquarium hobbyist.

She captured the hysterical video at the Huntington Beach store where she works:

“The jawfish does make a burrow, but it doesn’t happen like this normally,” Dababneh told Jukin Media.

The jawfish was spitting sand out of its burrow and the goby was spitting it back into the burrow. Sometimes the goby used its fins and tail to sweep more sand back at the clearly annoyed jawfish.

“What the heck is going on here?” Dababneh says in the video. “Oh my God, this is so funny.”

RELATED: Bizarre photos show swimming fish trapped inside jellyfish

Dababneh wasn’t he only one enjoying the show apparently.

A true percula clownfish was hanging around, probably getting a kick out the dispute, as was a scooter benny, which showed up near the end and was shooed away by the jawfish.

Interestingly, the blue-spotted jawfish is known for being very aggressive whereas the diamond watchman goby features a peaceful temperament, though clearly that wasn’t on display in this case.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!