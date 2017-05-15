Try It Tiny is revolutionizing tiny home living





A new Midwest startup is giving those who want to test out the tiny-home life a different way to go small.

Try It Tiny founder Maggie Daniels, 31, got the idea from her own rental dilemma.

After purchasing a rural home and land on which she’d dreamed of raising animals, Daniels realized she could sock away some serious cash renting out her place while living cheaper closer to the city.

But Daniels still wanted to “visit” her dream ranch.

RELATED: Some of the coolest tiny house hotels in the US right now

“The tiny house was a practical solution to my home rental ‘problem,'” the Indianapolis entrepreneur told GrindTV. “The unexpected success and pleasant extra cash that I was earning on renting my modest ranch had me leaving my property regularly. The tiny house provided a solution to this and also gave me a guest house in the process.”

The process also let her live the true tiny-home philosophy.

“The tiny-house ‘trend,’ in my opinion, involves a lot more than just the size of the home,” she says. “It’s rooted in a minimalist lifestyle that has a low carbon footprint and provides a new level of freedom (financial and geographically). While the small spaces support these values, the creative designs and efficient uses of space appeal to a broader audience.”

It’s also helpful that Try It Tiny is currently the lowest-fee business in the rental industry: Some units start at $10 per night.

RELATED: 5 ways to test out tiny home living before committing to it

So what can you test right now through Try It Tiny? Here are some properties currently in the mix:

Tiny House on a River ($150/night): A gorgeous, rustic tiny house situated on the Ohio River — the perfect retreat for those who like fishing, canoeing or boating.

Shaare Shamayim ($10/night): Nestled near Colorado’s remote Black Canyon of the Gunnison, this land rental offers spaces for a tiny home on the ranch and is a hiker’s paradise.

The Oakview ($199/night): Prefer an ocean view? Head over to Bolinas, California, and try this tiny yet high-end abode.

Hulse Hill Farm ($175/night): Experience the farm life — gardens, chickens and goats — plus all the perks of a luxury, custom-built tiny house in Cooperstown, New York.

Lake Big Fun ($20/night): Lake lovers can escape to this natural North Carolina retreat, complete with trees, serene views, water adventure and fresh taps from a natural spring.

Daniels, a finance professional who specializes in real estate, also wanted to bring the tiny-vacation-home model to others, offering a collective that rents not only micro-homes, but also spaces — a ranch, a backyard, a river bank — for current tiny-home owners to park their rigs or explore new areas.

RELATED: Tips for storing all of your adventure gear in a tiny home

“One of the most difficult parts of going tiny that is often unspoken about is how hard it is to find land as a tiny-house owner,” says Devon Loftus, who owns a tiny home in Washington.

A post shared by Try It Tiny (@tryittiny) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:01am PST

“Maggie came to our rescue when we were coming up short in other services and groups. Not only did we find land in a state we’ve always wanted to live in, but we cultivated friendships with the landowner and are currently learning to grow our own food — a trade my chef husband has been interested in for years,” she shares.

“Try It Tiny is going to revolutionize the way landowners and tiny houses co-exist.”

Daniels says, “Being able to rent land gives tiny-housers mobility options, and tiny rentals provide a unique experience or test run for those exploring ways to minimize their lifestyle.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!