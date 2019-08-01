How to Turn Your Surf Trip Memories Into an Art Project

Tanner Gudauskas is on the road for the majority of the year, and has been for most of his life. For the last five years or so, rather than spend all of his free time on Instagram or the internet, or watching movies on airplanes, he’s taken up film photography and scrapbooking from his travels.

“Scrapbooking started for me because I would get my photo prints back, and I just had a ton of them hanging around,” says Gudauskas. “So what I started doing is, I’d shoot on one trip, and then I’d take that trip on my next trip, and just start collecting stuff: postcards are huge, stamps are big, even trash is good–things like beer labels.”

For Gudauskas, he then mixes it all together, along with random drawings and stories, and plasters it in a book. With no plan. And no outline. Just starting and finishing (or not finishing) however he pleases.

“There’s just so much downtime on the road in-between surfs or swell, and it’s a good way to enjoy those moments,” Gudauskas continues, when we asked what inspired this hobby in the first place. “I’ll just sit down and have a beer and scrapbook on a trip. It’s an artistic journal for me. I write little Haikus that nobody else understands, but it just makes it personal, and I enjoy looking back at them later.”

This is the first in a new series, where we’ll curate a handful of pro surfers’ travel photography (and in this case, scrapbook pages as well), and let them tell the stories behind the images.

All captions by Gudauskas.

