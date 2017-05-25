Tutorial | Easy Solution to Stop Losing Your Paddle

There’s nothing more frustrating than losing your paddle while attempting to charge through the whitewater. In fact, this can be the difference between making it out to the lineup or being mired inside, chasing your paddle and getting slammed with whitewash. Thankfully, one SUP grom came up with an easy solution to combat this problem: velcro. That’s right, the stuff astronauts use to keep things from floating around in space is also useful for standup paddlers. Check out this quick tutorial video to see how five minutes and a little velcro can make retrieving your paddle a problem of the past.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

