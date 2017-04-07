Tutorial | Paddling Through the Surf

For most entry-level SUP surfers, the number one obstacle is learning how to paddle out through the surf. There’s no turtle roll or duck dive to help get under the whitewater, instead paddlers have to punch through the old-fashioned way. As with most skills, this all comes down to using the proper technique.

This short video gives paddlers a simple tutorial on how to successfully standup paddle through the surf. Short and to the point, watching this may just be the best minute you spend all day.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

