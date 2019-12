Tutorial: How to Ride a Low Volume Board

Riding a low volume SUP is not for beginners. The board will sink if you’re not paddling it and just trying to maintain your balance is a struggle. The crew at Blue Planet Surf recently sat down to shed some light on the proper technique for riding these extra small boards.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

