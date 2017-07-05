Tutorial: How to Turn on a Wave

For beginner SUP surfers, learning to execute basic turns is essential. But don’t think you’re going to be cranking roundhouse turns during your first paddle out. Instead, it’s best to set a solid foundation by mastering the basics. This helpful tutorial video does just that by teaching paddlers about the proper footwork necessary for completing basic turns.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!