The Official Full Release of the Brand New Snowboard Film ‘The Future of Yesterday’

Editor’s Note: Film contains mild explicit language and adult situations.

The day you’ve been waiting for is finally here, the official release of The Future of Yesterday.

It’s worth noting that the cast of snowboard films is often dictated more by politics than genuine relationships. The Future Of Yesterday’s is not. This is a crew of actual friends, who just happen to be some of the best snowboarders in the world. Long before they coined themselves the Cozy Bois – that happened this season – they were collectively sharing their contest winnings in the name of a good time. The crew’s mentality is centered on helping each other get tricks, and when that number totals 10, it enables Halldor’s Blackout Rule.

Focused on doing what they want with who they want, more than schedules or deadlines, the Cozy Bois have created a raucous film reminiscent of the days when there were fewer rules imposed on snowboarding. This past season the crew traveled to Japan, then Italy, survived the European RV Tour of Depression, then sent it to Laax, before wrapping things up in Oregon. Sit back and enjoy this window into the season of one of the realest and rowdiest crews in snowboarding.

Featuring: Halldor Helgason, Tor Lundstrom, Kevin Backstrom, Ulrik Badertscher, Ethan Morgan, Max Buri, and Eiki Helgason.

