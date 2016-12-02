Two lions leisurely stroll through traffic at Kruger National Park

Kruger National Park is considered the premier destination to see lions in South Africa and video recently emerged from the park proving why.

The largest game reserve in Africa, Kruger National Park has an estimated 2,800 lions inside its 7,500 square miles, and sometimes those lions walk among the drive-through visitors, as two male lions did on an undisclosed road.

Kruger National Park posted the video on YouTube saying the two lions caused “a bit of a roadblock” and “weaved” through the tourist traffic. They were seemingly oblivious to the cars.

RELATED: Tourist takes evasive action when lion charges at Kruger National Park; video

The videographer of this video was driven alongside these two lions, cameras clicking away.

In case you wondered, the park rules state that visitors must remain in their vehicles and that no part of the body may protrude from a window or sunroof or any other part of the vehicle.

The video shows most motorists with their windows up, understandably.

h/t UPI

More from GrindTV

Don’t let hipsters in the wilderness get you down

7 reasons to visit South Carolina’s Lowcountry

6 classic books about the outdoors perfect for reading in colder weather

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!