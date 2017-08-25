Two sea lions cause havoc in a place they don’t belong; video report

Sea lions are the bane of fishermen, but mostly in coastal waters. They follow fishing boats and hang around them in anticipation of the fishermen catching fish. Then they steal the hooked fish for an easy meal.

Well, a similar scene is unfolding in the Sacramento River in Sacramento, which is 90 miles from San Francisco Bay and the route to the Pacific Ocean.

Two sea lions are making a habit of causing havoc with fishermen trying to catch salmon. CBS Sacramento has the story:

Once every year or two, a sea lion will make its way to the Sacramento River, but now there are two competing with fishermen, and the fishermen don’t like it. Jim Thompson told CBS Sacramento that the sea lions are becoming overly aggressive and described a recent incident that occurred near Discovery Park.

“Just as the fish was coming in, the sea lion jumped out of the water and jumped right in front of us and took the fish right next to the boat,” he said.

Thompson is concerned that the huge mammal will jump into a boat and sink it.

“The probability of a sea lion jumping into a boat is very low,” a California Department of Fish and Wildlife official told CBS Sacramento. “For the most part, anglers and sea lions in the Sacramento River will have to learn to coexist.”

That’s true, but one angler foresees the issue coming to a head soon.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone gets pulled in or someone takes a shotgun to a sea lion,” the fisherman told CBS Sacramento. “That’s probably gonna be the outcome one of these days.”

Sea lions are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, but NOAA Fisheries offers a few legal methods to deter sea lions that are stealing fishermen’s catches, such as non-toxic and water-soluble paint-ball guns and non-lethal ammunition. Using a shotgun, however, is not among the legal methods.

