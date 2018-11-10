Admission to All US National Parks Will Be Free on Sunday





The National Park Service has four free entry days in 2018, and this Sunday is the last one of the year. In honor of Veterans Day, admission to every United States National Park will be free. So, this weekend is perfect time to pack your bags and get out there.

According to Atlas Obscura, the federal holiday marks 100 years since the end of World War I was officially declared on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Many National Parks have close ties to Veterans Day due to their American military history. Some examples include USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Little Bighorn Battlefield in Montana, Yellowstone, Hopewell Culture National Park, as well as many more.

If you don’t live near any of the above locations, make sure you still take advantage of the traveling opportunities this Sunday.

Visit The National Park Service’s website for all the info on all the parks.

h/t: Atlas Obscura

