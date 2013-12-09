



The Ultimate Guidebook to New Zealand Kayaking

New Zealand Whitewater, the bible of New Zealand whitewater paddling guidebooks, has just been released in its fifth edition. The timing couldn’t be better, what with Christmas just around the corner and summer coming to Kiwi country.

This latest edition of the guidebook offers information on 180 paddling runs, including 50 new ones. The book’s got it all: latest and detailed information on river level, class and style; how to get there, and some pretty funny extras including boating nightmares photos and comics. Have a look inside, before ordering your copy and packing your bags.

Have a sneak peak at the book:

Books can be purchased at www.grahamcharlesnz.com.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

