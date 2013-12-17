C&K’s Ultimate POV Camera Review





This fall, the team at Canoe & Kayak subjected the newest and best waterproof POV cameras to a side-by-side comparison. We wanted to focus our test on how these cameras work in real-world paddling situations, without relying on tables full of specs and arcane tech jargon. We wanted to let the cameras speak for themselves through the quality of their imagery. So we made a six-camera mount out of PVC and zip ties, and went paddling.

Our review speaks not only to the image quality that the different cameras produce, but also their ergonomics and whether we think they are a good choice for paddle sports. After several weeks of sea kayaking and whitewater paddling with these cams, we feel we have a good idea on what each of them has to offer. Please, watch our review to learn more, then click the cameras below to read individual reviews and view a full-frame sample clip. Don’t forget that these are just our opinions, and we would like to hear what you have to say as well. —Aaron Schmidt

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

