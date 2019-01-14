



Photos and story by Darin McQuoid

“We picked it up and it ran like a charm, tail lights still work despite the melting,” said McQuoid, though noting that after over a month with windows down, it already had grass growing on the inside. Amid the historic fire’s devastation, the survival of his shuttle rig offered McQuoid a chance to look back at the countless kayaking adventures the car enabled after he bought it used, as the second owner in 2010, now with “220,000 miles and many good memories on it at this point!”

“When I found kayaking it was the perfect way to explore river canyons,” says McQuoid, a long-time contributor to C&K who has a wealth of kayaking destination beta on his website, collected over years sparked by an early interest in exploring canyons on foot. “The more I did, the more I wanted to do. At the time (around 2002) there was very little information available online about rivers and creeks and almost no photographs. I realized others must want to know and see more too.” Since he began shooting then, McQuoid has captured whitewater around the globe, from Japan and Corsica to at home in the High Sierra. He also tests and reviews a variety of gear for C&K such as: water filters / jackets / sleeping pads / sleeping bags / river shoes.

— Read more on the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California and it effects on Paradise, Calif., and the Feather River region, plus how paddlers and Southern California residents fared in the concurrent Woolsey Fire causing catastrophic damage near Malibu, Calif.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

