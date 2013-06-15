Adventure

Vivid underwater photos capture beauty of sea life


Best OverallKyle McBurnie, CaliforniaHarbor seal (Phoca vitulina) in a kelp forest at Cortes Bank off San Diego, California

When a photo of a harbor seal swimming through an underwater kelp forest was shown to the judges of the Underwater Photography Contest by the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, they paused.

“The organizers would flash the photos in front of us,” university scientist and contest judge Jiangang Luo told National Geographic, “and when that one showed up, it caught all of our attention.”

Essentially, that is how the three judges agreed upon Kyle McBurnie’s photo (above) becoming the contest’s overall winner. Once you see a few other photos below, you’ll see why it is such a difficult task selecting the best.

The annual Underwater Photography Contest for amateur photographers began in 2005 and has grown ever since, with more than 700 entries submitted from 23 countries in categories that included macro, wide angle, fish or marine animal portrait, and best student entry.

Take a look at some of the winning images, courtesy of the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science:

Fish or Marine Animal Portrait 1st PlaceSteven Kovacs, FloridaA juvenile lionfish during a night dive in Roatan, Honduras

 

Fish or Marine Animal Portrait  2nd PlaceMarcello DiFrancesco, ItalyThe greater blue-ringed octopus (Hapalochlaena lunulata) near Malapascua Island, Philippines

 

Fish or Marine Animal Portrait  3rd PlaceJudy Townsend, FloridaA male dusky jawfish with his clutch of eggs at the Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach, Florida

 

Wide angle 1st PlaceAlex Tattersall, U.K.A lionfish on the Thistlegorm wreck in the Red Sea, Egypt

 

Macro 1st PlaceBeth Watson, MissouriAn anemone shrimp in Puerto Galera, Philippines

 

Macro 2nd PlaceDouglas Good, PennsylvaniaAn emperor shrimp (Periclimenes imperator) on two nudibranches (Risbecia tryoni) at Dinah’s Beach, Papua New Guinea

 

Best Student EntryLaura Rock, FloridaGoliath grouper (Epinephelus itajara) during the annual spawning event in Jupiter, Florida

See the entire list of 2013 winners, along with past winners, at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science website.

