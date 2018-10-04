United Airlines Removes Surfboard Baggage Fees on Flights With CA Arrival or Departure





According to PR Newswire, on Thursday, United Airlines announced that it will be removing surfboard travel fees for customers traveling to (or from) California. This new policy is in celebration of surfing being named California’s official state sport.

Effective Oct. 5, customers traveling with a surfboard, wakeboard, or paddleboard on direct United Airlines or United Express that start or end in any California airport will not have to pay the previous $150 or $200 service fees to check these items.

Instead, the regular checked bag fee will apply.

This is big news, as surfers have dealt with high prices with other airlines as well as damage to their boards. Two years ago, Kelly Slater put Hawaiian Airlines on blast for weight limits and high prices. He noted that surfboard bag travel fees were their, “cash cow.”

And it’s not unusual for professional surfers to put airlines on the chopping block for mishandling and damaging their surfboards, as well. The most recent case was with Kanoa Igarashi when he posted a video of his boards that were snapped in half after a flight with an unnamed airline. Some previous examples were with John John Florence and Alex Gray.

All in all, good news for traveling surfers who either live in, or plan to visit, California.

