Urban mountain biking through an ancient Austrian city is incredible

Professional mountain biker/trials rider Fabio Wibmer is no stranger to producing amazing bike stunts that captivate online audiences.

RELATED: Trials rider balances atop thin railing 660 feet above ground; rider

The 21-year-old bike wunderkind has authored many a viral bike video, with his edits showing him engaging in everything from rooftop bike escapes from cops, to shredding downhill mountain biking courses on an old city bike, ultimately gaining millions of views.

And on Tuesday, Wibmer returned with a new five-minute edit titled “Urban Freeride lives” that shows him turning the Austrian city of Salzburg into a personal bike park:

Wibmer shows impeccable balance and body control throughout the entire edit, limboing parking lot arm gates, turning ancient stone stairways into huge gaps and cornering through tight walkways.

He does it all with such reckless abandon, it’s unbelievable just how technical all of his riding is.

And, just like his previous edits, it’s a safe bet that this won’t be the last time you see this clip. As of the publication of this article, it has already accrued over 218,000 views less than 24 hours after going live.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!