US Ski Team Unveils Uniforms For the 2018 Winter Olympics





With the 2018 Winter Olympics just a few months away, Wednesday the U.S. ski team unveiled their uniforms for the Games, set to take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, this February.

Spyder, the official apparel partner for the U.S. ski team since 1989, designed the uniforms as a nod to their 40-year history in skiing, as well as an homage to their longest standing ambassador, Tommy Moe.

According to a press release from the brand, “Spyder launched the ‘Moe’ apparel collection following his Gold Medal-winning run in the 1994 Lillehammer, Norway Winter Olympics. The 2018 U.S. Ski Team Olympic uniform is modeled after this collection.”

The uniforms feature technical performance details, alongside telling a visual story. According to the announcement, the uniforms symbolize “the drive for greatness, the ambition to achieve gold, and the generations before us” and speaks “for the USA and Spyder’s alpine history in the Winter Olympics.”

Read more about skiing from ASN

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!