Sometime between forgetting my lunch on the boat and receiving an unsolicited facial from an Arctic squall, my gut started to sink. It was clear that today wasn’t going to play out like I imagined, but it wasn’t clear exactly what that meant for me and the rest of the group on this boat-to-ski trip in Lofoten, Norway—our version of Valhalla, a mythical Viking heaven.

My internal alarm system wasn’t quite at DEFCON 4, but it was rising steadily. We’d seen warning signs in the snow—surface wind effect, a faceted ice layer a meter down, and some cracking—but none of them registered as a get-the-hell-out-of-here harbinger. We’d seen similar things all week and had yet to trigger anything more than an inconsequential sluff, but that type of thinking is what gets people killed. We needed to forecast forward, not make assumptions from past fortune.

“It’s the same structure up here,” my buddy Reed said over the radio, referring to the layering of snowpack. “It’s mostly right-side up.” He had stopped to dig a pole pit, a standard practice in avalanche assessment. With a number of us well-trained in snow safety, there wasn’t a singular leader responsible for the group’s safety. We all had to play our part. This takes more communication and usually yields better results—but not always.

A second later, we heard a loud whoomp! and looked up to see an avalanche break a few hundred feet above us. We still aren’t sure if we triggered it, but it didn’t really matter. The crown propagated over multiple ridges, spanning 300 feet or more. The slide picked up snow and speed, hurtling toward the group. We were in a vulnerable position—right in the middle of the slide path, and also in the midst of transitioning from skins to bootpacking. We had to act fast.