From the Vault: State of Canoes in 1988





In August, PolyOne in Avon Lake, Ohio announced that it is closing its plants and no longer producing Royalex, the material that revolutionized canoeing in ways no other product ever had (except perhaps birchbark).

The news struck the canoe industries hard and got us here at C&K thinking back to the history and evolution of canoe design and paddling technique (remember Grumman canoes?). We dug through our archive and found this treasure by Bill Mason reflecting on the art of canoes. So read, reminisce and say farewell to an era in canoeing.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

