Video: Build Your Own Teardrop Trailer From Kayak Designer’s Kit





For many paddlers, building your own boat–whether it’s a cedar-strip canoe from scratch or a customized wooden kayak from a kit–is the pinnacle of the sport. But for those who have already built a beautiful canoe or kayak, what comes next? Leading kit designer Chesapeake Light Craft is providing an answer with one of their new 2016 models: an elegant teardrop trailer to make those nights on the road a little more comfortable. Light enough to be pulled behind a small car, the trailer could be a great way to upgrade your next trip to the water. Check it out.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

