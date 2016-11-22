Video: California Oasis

Forget quick GoPro cuts and catchy drone footage, filmmaker Dylan MicKinney showcases California’s classic whitewater in class style: with buttery smooth, ultra high quality footage of paddlers running the gnar. California, which has not had a meaningful summer runoff for several years, drew masses of adrenaline-seeking whitewater paddlers in 2016.

From McKinney:

“Expedition kayaking is…one of the most fluid ways to experience the outdoors. Exposed to the wilderness, locked into gorges for miles, and shouldering your eighty-pound-plus boat with the basic essentials to live for miles upon miles in the unforgiving Californian heat can be tough, but such a rewarding and humbling experience. Come take a short tour and inside look into the High Sierras of California by the beautiful rivers and creeks that have carved through way through some of the most rugged terrain in North America.”

More from C&K:

