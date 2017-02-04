Video: Dane Jackson paddles 80-foot Hawaiian waterfall

After weeks of waiting for rainfall to bring up water levels on Hawaiian rivers, Dane Jackson’s patience paid off. Jackson plunged over Rainbow Falls, an 80-foot waterfall on the Wailuku River near Hilo. Hawaii is infrequently though of as a whitewater destination but Jackson’s recent paddling trips to the islands prove how much Hawaii has to offer during a rain storm.

The falls were first run in 2013 by Pedro Oliva, Chris Korbulic, and Ben Stookesberry.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

