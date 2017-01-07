Video: Downwind Demystification

The key to being a fast and efficient downwind paddler is reading water: where the bumps are coming from, where they’re going and the easiest way to catch them. Sure, being a strong paddler helps too, but you can only go so fast with strength. In the video above, Hawaii-based paddle aficionado Robert Stehlik breaks down a run on Oahu’s famous Hawaii Kai run, where two different types of swells are running. While this may not apply directly to your home run, many of the tips are applicable in most downwind conditions.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

