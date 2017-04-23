Video: Eyes of God (Trailer)

Last year, a team of kayakers descended the legendary Saryjaz River, a remote and dangerous canyon in the rugged no-man’s land between Kyrgyzstan and China. The team spent 10 days away from civilization, pushing their physical and mental limits, sleeping under the stars, and experiencing a true wilderness adventure.

The Eyes of God is a new film by Olaf Obsommer that documents the adventure, so named because of a massive, haunting cliff face that resembles a human face within the canyon. You can watch the full film on Vimeo on Demond for $5.

—Read more about their expeidtion on C&K in our digital feature, Into the Tian Shan (Part I) and Into the Tian (Shan Part II)

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

