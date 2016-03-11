Video: Family paddles from Copenhagen to Istanbul by Kayak





When life gives you lemons, sometimes you just have to say screw that lemonade and get out of town. Hit the road, hit the water, and find the adventure of a lifetime.

After losing their house and their jobs, Danish parents Susie and Lars Simonsen decided to take their kids, ages five and seven, on an incredible journey. The entire family embarked on a 7,300 km (4,500 mile) epic paddling and sailing journey from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Istanbul, Turkey. The couple’s longest over-night kayak trip before this was a three-day holiday.

Their short video condenses their 539-day family trip into two and a half minutes, showcasing the hardships, joy, and natural beauty that they encountered on the world’s longest family paddling expedition through Europe and the Mediterranean.

