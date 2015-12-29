Video | Fiona Wylde, Wild On Maui

Video | Fiona Wylde Rips in Maui

Fiona Wylde proves why she was the Female Breakout Performer at the 2014 SUP Awards with this latest highlight reel of her ripping in Maui. Wylde and her friends have been staying on Maui the last few months and by the looks of it, are taking full advantage. Thanks to some great drone footage, we get an up-close view as they show off not only their solid SUP surfing ability, but also some stellar windsurfing skills.

Learn more about Fiona.

For more girl power, check out Izzi Gomez shredding in Tahiti.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

