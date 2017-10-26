This ain’t your typical day paddling down a Southeast classic. After heavy rains pounded much of western North Carolina, Colin Hunt and his crew decided to go see what the Green looks like at biblical flows. With the gauge at an astounding 60 inches, the standard lines no longer fly, eddies are nonexistent, and the steeper rapids are awing. And if you thought Gorilla looks scary at standard flows of 10-12 inches, wait until you see it at 60!



— Check out the action from last year’s Green Race as racer’s gauge levels in preparation for this year’s upcoming race on Saturday Nov. 4.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!