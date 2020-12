The Gongga Trail is China‘s most popular overnight hike. The journey around the “King of the Sichuan Mountains” visits iconic sights along a high-altitude, 43-mile path. Joined by four Chinese explorers, director Ben Clark shares an experience few outside China know, reveling in rare alpine beauty and ancient culture along the slopes of 24,790-foot Mount Gongga. Watch it all in the video above.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!