Video: Kayaking on Namibia’s sand dunes

You have to get a bit creative if you want to go kayaking in the hyper-arid desert of Nambia, the driest country in sub-saharan Africa. Negligible annual rainfall in the country takes the run-of-the-mill water-based paddling out of the equation. Instead, Eric Walter took his boat to the gigantic sand dunes for some extreme desert sledding. Looks like fun!

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

