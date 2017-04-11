Video: Raja Ampat — Paddling in Paradise

Long known as a destination for divers and snorkelers, Flow Motion Aerials has captured the essence of why the archipelago of Raja Ampat is a paddler’s paradise. Feast your eyes upon an adventure that includes paddling amongst gigantic rock formations, dense trees, and abundant snorkeling opportunities in clear emerald waters. Located in the Indonesia province of West Papua, Raja Ampat is an epicenter of biodiversity and a budding destination for paddlers.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

