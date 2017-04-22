Video: River boarding over 70-ft Outlet Falls

70-foot Outlet Falls, a waterfall that is usually the realm of only the word’s best kayakers, saw its first descent by a river border. Mike McVey, a whitewater kayaker and river border who has paddled and swam—intentionally—numerous waterfalls in the past, has made a habit of these dramatic riverboard descents. His feats include swimming over 80-ft Metlako Falls and riverboarded the Little White Salmon.

More on C&K

—Video: Freestyle Riverboarding

—Video: River Boarder dives head first over waterfalls in the PNW

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!