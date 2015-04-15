Video: Ryan Helm, Finless

Why SUP surf without fins—or at the very most, really, really small ones? This is perhaps an existential question that could lead to many others: why wear a leash, why ride a rectangular board, why ride waves, why SUP at all? Watching this video, one doesn’t have to reach very far into their mind to understand why Ryan Helm surfs finless. Helm’s grace looks like pure joy on the waves, spinning, sliding and somehow turning. He makes it look easy. But we can tell you that he’s put countless hours into this unique form of SUP surfing and probably for no other reason than he loves the feeling. And that’s certainly reason enough.

Edit by Greg Panas.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

