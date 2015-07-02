Video | Sean Yoro, aka “Hula” | SUP’s Street Artist

Sean Yoro is an artist on the fringes. He does street art, but he doesn’t work on the street. He does fine art, but his galleries can’t be found in any fine art museums. Many of his canvases are technically illegal, though all of them drastically improve the aesthetics of their surrounding environments. Yoro paints by way of paddleboard—the first artist of his kind—and his work has captivated an eclectic array of audiences across the globe.

We caught up with Yoro last month for a profile feature and the fruits of our conversation produced one our readers’ favorite web stories so far this year. Check out the video and then the story linked below to get the scoop on Sean Yoro, aka Hula, the Hawaiian-born, New York-based, pioneering street artist of SUP.

Story, photos and an exclusive interview with Sean Yoro.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

