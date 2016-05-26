Video: Seeking Whitewater in Georgia





Tired of seeing the same old whitewater destinations documented over and over? Check out this vid of some Russian paddlers exploring whitewater in the small nation of Georgia at the intersection of Europe and Asia. Despite the intensity of the whitewater, the most spectacular part of this video is the scenery. Stunning views of the Caucus mountains combine with interesting culture to make this a unique paddling destination.

Skip to 2:38 for the start of the action, but I recommend taking the time to soak in the scenery on this one. The cinematography from the Ride the Planet team showcases the area’s beauty.

—Video: Russian team’s insane first descent in Xinjiang, China

