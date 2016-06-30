Video | Single-Bamboo Drifting in Rural China

Single-bamboo drifting. It’s a serious sport to many in Southern China’s Guizhou Province, one of rich tradition and longtime heritage for its practitioners. According to our research, it originated around a hundred years ago in China’s Red River Basin, where residents would cut and float bamboo to travel through the region’s many massive rivers and long stretches of flatwater. Still used by some for transportation, bamboo drifting has also evolved into one of the beloved sports of the Guizhou Province.

All we know is, that’s the narrowest race board we’ve ever seen. And are you sure those paddles are regulation size?

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

