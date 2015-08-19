Video | SUP Surfing East OZ | Keahi de Aboitiz

We’ve seen a lot of media coming out of Keahi de Aboitiz recently. The Noosa Head, Australia native now residing on North Shore, Oahu, has been busy, exploring and shredding apart the waves of his various stomping grounds and documenting it all for the world (and the World Tour) to see. Regardless of what continent Keahi is on, he’s surfing as good as the best of ’em and earning his keep as a promising nominee for Top Male Paddler at the upcoming 2015 SUP Awards presented by Tommy Bahama. Keep your eyes out for this kid on the rise.

Keahi on the North Shore.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

