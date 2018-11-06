Western Australia offers countless options for those paddlers seeking big and burly waves. Paddlers like Kai Bates, Benoit Carpenter, Wesley Fry, Justin Holland, Rick and Jack Jacko and Dave Muir. This crew sought out swell up and down the coastline and from the looks of things, they found what they were looking for. Check out the highlights from their trip in this radical edit of elite SUP surfing.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

