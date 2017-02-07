Video: The Canoe (Feature Film)

The trailer had our mouths watering and the full film does not disappoint! ‘The Canoe’ is a new feature-length documentary about canoeing and canoeists. The human stories in this film brings the canoe to life as this simple watercraft connects people to nature and to each other. In a world of 1-minute clickbait videos, this stunning 26-minute documentary is worth a complete viewing. It will surely inspire more than a few canoe-based adventures this spring and summer. Follow @gohiromoto on Istagram, and go behind the scenes to find out more about where, and how, this film was produced.

From the director:

“This film captures the human connection and bond created by Canada’s well-known craft & symbol, the canoe. Through the stories of five paddlers across the province of Ontario, Canada – a majestic background both in it’s landscape & history – the film underscores the strength of the human spirit and how the canoe can be a vessel for creating deep and meaningful connections.

I started paddling around the age of 7, and thanks to the canoe, I’ve made some lifelong friends and connections, not to mention memories and stories, that I’ll never forget.

I wanted to show how several other paddlers similar to me have created strong intimate connections alongside the canoe. It really gave me great joy to see how rich the mosaic of stories I encountered were. Whether they were young or old, or from various cultural backgrounds, individuals were taking the traditional Canadian vessel and seeking new meaning with it. For me, the diverse paddlers I met represented a Canada that has grown and evolved since its birth 150 years ago – and something that I was able to stand proud of today.

I’ve continued to paddle my whole life and plan to do so for a very long time. Seeing and hearing these stories made me appreciate and realize how important the canoe is to my life. To all the paddlers out there (and to those who want to start!), this film is for you. Keep on paddling.” — Goh Iromoto

