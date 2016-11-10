Video: A Wet State #120 — Black Canyon

Colorado’s boating season doesn’t end with the snowmelt. A complex system of dams and reservoirs guarantee that certain classic runs have boatable flows late into the fall. In the 120th installment of the web series “A Wet State,” Daniel Brausell makes the most of these late season opportunities. The Black Canyon of the Gunnison flows through a national park and is a demanding Class V+ run with multiple grueling portages. The run can be done as a multi-day expedition with excellent trout fishing or as an intense day trip. Gore Canyon is a staple for paddlers from Denver and the Front Range, providing Colorado’s most reliable creek boating fix for the Class IV-V enthusiast.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

