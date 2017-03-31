Video: World Class Academy in Ecuador

High school at World Class Academy travel the world with their kayaks and their teachers. This semester, students in the media productions class will be producing weekly videos and photos of their adventures. “The first video is a recap of the beginning of our semester based in Baeza, Ecuador filmed and edited by Poncho Castello and Sam Steele with (a little) help from Media teacher Brendan Wells. Look forward to more great media coming soon from our amazing and talented group of students!”

More from C&K:

—Video: Paddling high school tours Nepali rivers

—Video: The Canoe (Trailer)

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!