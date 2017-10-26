Virginia Beach in talks to build wave pool with Wavegarden technology

Amidst the news today that Florida is getting a Kelly Slater/World Surf League wave pool is a nugget about another East Coast area looking to add a wave pool to its offerings.

The Virginian-Pilot is reporting that the town of Virginia Beach, VA is currently in talks to build a wave pool using Wavegarden’s Cove technology. The wave pool would be part of a complex overhaul of the Dome oceanfront property that would also include restaurants, shopping, apartments and a live music venue.

New plans for old Dome site involve Pharrell Williams and a surf park https://t.co/ZZZ712C34i — Virginia Beach (@PilotVaBeach) October 25, 2017

They are also reporting that Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams has signed on as a partner with Venture Realty Group, who has proposed the project to the city and is currently in negotiation talks with them.

Wavegarden has been aiming to plant a second version of their wave pool technology in the United States to capitalize on the early successes of their NLand Surf Park in Austin, TX. The Cove is essentially their 2.0 wave pool.

“Anyone who has seen our plan loves the concept,” Donna MacMillan-Whitaker, a managing partner of Venture Realty Group, told The Virginian-Pilot.

The city of Virginia Beach asked companies in January to submit proposals for projects that would create a family-friendly destination with a 3,500 to 4,000-seat entertainment venue with retail and restaurants for the Dome site, which sits between 18th and 20th streets and Pacific and Arctic avenues. Currently the site is a parking lot.

There is currently no deadline in place for negotiations between the city and Venture Realty Group. While it is not a given they’ll come to an agreement, it is at least plausible that Virginia Beach could be the next locale for a Wavegarden wave pool in America.

And just think, one might be able to surf the wave pool while Pharrell performs live if this proposed project becomes a reality.

